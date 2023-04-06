Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate

Mortgage rates fall, but low inventory haunts would be homebuyers

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.28%

close
Professional tennis player and Wexford Real Estate Investors director Matija Pecotić joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to talk tennis and investing. video

South Florida is the ‘hottest’ real estate market today: Matija Pecotić

Professional tennis player and Wexford Real Estate Investors director Matija Pecotić joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to talk tennis and investing.

Mortgage rates fell for a fourth straight week, according to weekly data compiled by Freddie Mac.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.28% as of April 6, down from 6.32% recorded last week. One year ago, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.72%.

Meanwhile, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.64%, up from last week when it averaged 5.56%. At the same time in 2022, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.91%.

Image 1 of 3

Homes on Hollywood Beach and Channel Islands Harbor May 15, 2018 Channel Islands, Oxnard, Calif. | Getty Images

"Mortgage rates continue to trend down entering the traditional spring homebuying season," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. "Unfortunately, those in the market to buy are facing a number of challenges, not the least of which is the low inventory of homes for sale, especially for aspiring first-time homebuyers."

REAL ESTATE GIANT MAKES PREDICTION OVER HOUSING AFFORDABILITY SQUEEZE

A cooling job market marked by tech layoffs, including those at Amazon and Apple, as well as Disney, along with fewer job openings has convinced the market the Federal Reserve will be able to pause rates soon. 

Jobless claims came in higher than expected Thursday, reinforcing the idea within the market that the Fed will relax with rate hikes before unemployment gets too bad. 

Florida homes

In an aerial view, homes sit on lots in a neighborhood on January 26, 2023 in Boca Raton, Florida. South Florida is currently one of the hottest real estate markets in America. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

CELEBRITY REAL ESTATE AGENT SAYS LA MARKET TAKING ‘SLOW’ TURN AS MANSION TAX GOES INTO EFFECT

Among other factors, lenders rely on the current interest rates and also on the expected interest rate over the mortgage's lifetime when choosing what mortgage rates to offer. 

As the expected future interest rate falls it takes pressure off mortgage rates, allowing lenders to offer lower rates while still making a profit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

close
'Mansion Global' host Katrina Campins tells homebuyers it's not the right time to buy in the current market. video

Housing market seeing 'drastic differences' from 2008 crash: Katrina Campins

'Mansion Global' host Katrina Campins tells homebuyers it's not the right time to buy in the current market.