Anthony Bourdain’s NYC apartment up for rent with $2,200 price cut

Anthony Bourdain’s Manhattan apartment, where he lived for years, is back up for rent, The Post has learned.

The late "Parts Unknown" host first rented the split two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence in 2016 for $13,000 per month, until his death in 2018, when he took his own life.

In August 2018, two months after the celebrity chef’s suicide, the Upper West Side apartment was back up for rent at $14,200 per month. It rented out a month later.

On June 17, three years after Bourdain’s passing, the residence is once again up for rent at $12,000 per month.

Located at the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, now known as the Deutsche Bank Center, the apartment features panoramic views of the city and Hudson River.

Spanning over 1,200 square feet, the residence is made up of floor-to-ceiling windows, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, a washer and dryer unit and an expansive closet, according to the listing.

Building amenities include a full-time doorman, concierge service, health club, spa, residents’ lounge, screening room, landscaped sundeck and a private garage.

The travel documentarian also owned an Upper East Side apartment with wife Ottavia Bussia that sold for $3.3 million about a year after his death.

On June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead by his friend Éric Ripert at the Le Chambard hotel in Kaysersberg, France. They had been collaborating and working on an episode of "Parts Unknown" in Strasbourg.

He was 61.

"Roadrunner," a documentary film about his life, is set to be released July 16 on HBO Max.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can get help 24/7 from the National Suicide Hotline, 800-273-8255.

