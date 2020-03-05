Miami Beach estate sells to Tory Burch co-founder for $14.2M

A sprawling waterfront estate in Miami Beach recently sold for $14.2 million, and the buyer is reportedly fashion retailer J. Christopher Burch.

The 7,746-square-foot home includes 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and two half-baths. The listing was held by Chad Carroll and Mariana Trentini of Douglas Elliman.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel identified Burch as the buyer. Burch co-founded preppy clothing brands Tory Burch, with his then-wife, and has also founded brands like C. Wonder. Through his Burch Creative Capital firm, he has invested in dozens of companies.

Originally built in 1936, the home has been totally renovated and features fine modern finishes throughout.

The home offers views of the downtown Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay. Its amenities include manicured courtyards, a summer kitchen and a pool.

The property has 139 feet of waterfront and a dock. The estate also includes a four-bedroom guest house.

It’s located on Miami Beach’s North Bay Road, a tony neighborhood popular with celebrities, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“It’s an area where luxury buyers can not only have a beautiful view of the open bay and downtown Miami, but they can also have a large lot, which is very rare,” Carroll told the Sun-Sentinel. “In Miami Beach, you either have one or the other, but on North Bay Road, you can have both — a large home and a large lot with a view.”

