Miami Beach spec home Lists with $1 Million aquarium imported from Japan

A newly built Miami Beach spec mansion asking $34 million has a saltwater aquarium so large it requires a scuba diver to maintain it.

Continue Reading Below

The 15,560-square-foot waterfront property was developed by Andre Radandt, property records show. Mr. Radandt is the former chief executive of Bolthouse Farms, a food and beverage company known as one of the world’s largest carrot suppliers.

MOST EXPENSIVE BEACH TOWNS OFFER LUXURY FOR A PRICE

Located on the Venetian Islands, the six-bedroom house has roughly 6,500 square feet of terraces, including a rooftop garden with a wet bar and a Jacuzzi. There is also a gym, a wine cellar that can hold more than 1,000 bottles, a club room with a movie projector, and a formal dining room with seating for about 20 people, according to listing agents Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny of Douglas Elliman. The master suite has its own sitting area, dressing room, sauna and dedicated shoe closet. An elevator connects the master suite to all four levels of the house.

A two-story wall with cutout designs was designed by the late sculptor Erwin Hauer. The grounds also include an infinity-edge pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a dock with a 55,000-pound boat lift.

The aquarium, which was imported from Japan, is located in the living room. It holds about 5,600 gallons of water and cost $1 million, the agents said. It was so heavy that it had to be delivered by barge. To service the aquarium, a scuba diver enters through a hatch hidden in the master bedroom closet.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A large Banyan tree for the garden was also delivered by barge. The tree was cut into thirds and then reassembled using a special rebinding glue on site.

Mr. Radandt bought the property for $9.2 million in 2015, according to records. At the time, the property was just a shell; the prior owner hadn’t finished construction and there were no interior walls or finishes installed, the listing agents said.

Mr. Hernandez said the prior owner had built the house to roughly 40 feet high, which is no longer allowed under local zoning laws. As such, the house towers above its neighbors and has panoramic views of Biscayne Bay.

The agents declined to comment on matters pertaining to the seller and Mr. Radandt wasn’t immediately available for comment. He was chief executive of Bolthouse Farms from 2002 until 2008 and is no longer involved in the company, which Campbell Soup Company bought in 2012 and has since resold.

Mr. Hernandez and Mr. Sereny said the Miami Beach market has been busy over the past month despite the coronavirus pandemic, noting that they have received numerous inquiries from New Yorkers looking for single-family homes in the area.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE