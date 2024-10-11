Menendez brothers former Beverly Hills mansion back in the news

The large Beverly Hills mansion with past ties to the Menendez brothers has been back in the news quite a bit in recent weeks.

The attention on the multi-million-dollar home comes after new Netflix content centered on Menendez brothers Lyle and Erik and their 1989 murders of their parents became popular on the streaming platform.

"Monsters: the Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," a 9-episode drama from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, launched on Netflix’s streaming platform in September.

It quickly gained popularity, becoming the most-watched English TV series for the weeks ending Sept. 22 and Sept. 29, according to Netflix’s Global Top 10 webpage. For the week ending Oct. 6, it was the second most-popular English TV series with over 15.9 million views.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

More recently, Netflix rolled out an Alejandro Hartmann-directed documentary called "The Menendez Brothers." The two brothers, serving life in prison for the murders, participated in that documentary, giving interviews.

"The Menendez Brothers" appeared in the No. 2 spot on Netflix’s "Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today" as of late Friday afternoon.

The murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, took place within the family’s then home. The brothers have said they had experienced sexual abuse by their father prior to killing their parents.

DO MENENDEZ BROTHERS STAND A CHANCE AT FREEDOM?

The property has not belonged to the Menendez family since 1991, with it belonging to a few different people in the intervening years between then and the present day, according to Realtor.com.

Its latest owner acquired the Mediterranean-style Beverly Hills mansion in March of this year. It had been put up for sale in December on the seller’s behalf by Rodeo Realty, Realtor.com reported.

The mansion offers over 9,000 square feet. Its sprawling interior includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, per its listing.

The former Menendez home came replete with a "gourmet kitchen complete with high-end appliances and a walk-in pantry," its listing said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Meanwhile, its lot totals over 22,100 square feet. There is a pool and a guest house on the grounds.

In the March transaction, the one-time Menendez home fetched $17 million, the listing indicated.