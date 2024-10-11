Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate
Published

Menendez brothers former Beverly Hills mansion back in the news

Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of killing their parents in the home in the late 80s

The large Beverly Hills mansion with past ties to the Menendez brothers has been back in the news quite a bit in recent weeks.

The attention on the multi-million-dollar home comes after new Netflix content centered on Menendez brothers Lyle and Erik and their 1989 murders of their parents became popular on the streaming platform. 

erik and lyle menendez at trial

Trial of the Menendez brothers in Los Angeles - From left to right : Erik Menendez with his attorney : Leslie Abramson and his brother Lyle Menendez. Los Angeles, 9th March 1994. (Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images) (Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Monsters: the Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," a 9-episode drama from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, launched on Netflix’s streaming platform in September.

It quickly gained popularity, becoming the most-watched English TV series for the weeks ending Sept. 22 and Sept. 29, according to Netflix’s Global Top 10 webpage. For the week ending Oct. 6, it was the second most-popular English TV series with over 15.9 million views.

More recently, Netflix rolled out an Alejandro Hartmann-directed documentary called "The Menendez Brothers." The two brothers, serving life in prison for the murders, participated in that documentary, giving interviews.

menendez brothers

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. - NOV. 30, 1989 - Menendez brothers, Erik, left, and Lyle on the steps of their Beverly Hills home in November, 1989. (Ronald L. Soble / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Ronald L. Soble / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The Menendez Brothers" appeared in the No. 2 spot on Netflix’s "Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today" as of late Friday afternoon.

The murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, took place within the family’s then home. The brothers have said they had experienced sexual abuse by their father prior to killing their parents.

The property has not belonged to the Menendez family since 1991, with it belonging to a few different people in the intervening years between then and the present day, according to Realtor.com.  

former menendez house

View of million-dollar home, with new owners cars in driveway was formally owned by José and Mary Louise Menendez, who were killed by their two sons, Joseph and Erik Menendez and both convicted of murder in 1996, in photo December 17, 1993 in Beverly (Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images / Getty Images)

Its latest owner acquired the Mediterranean-style Beverly Hills mansion in March of this year. It had been put up for sale in December on the seller’s behalf by Rodeo Realty, Realtor.com reported. 

The mansion offers over 9,000 square feet. Its sprawling interior includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, per its listing. 

The former Menendez home came replete with a "gourmet kitchen complete with high-end appliances and a walk-in pantry," its listing said.

Meanwhile, its lot totals over 22,100 square feet. There is a pool and a guest house on the grounds.

In the March transaction, the one-time Menendez home fetched $17 million, the listing indicated.