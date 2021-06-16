Matthew Perry sells Los Angeles penthouse for $21.6 million after years on the market

"Friends" star Matthew Perry sold his Los Angeles penthouse, once the most expensive condominium for sale in the city, for $21.6 million on Monday. That’s about 38% less than the original asking price.

The 9,290-square-foot "mansion in the sky" takes up the entire 40th floor of the Century building, a 42-story tower in Century City. It first appeared on the market in August 2019 for $35 million, Mansion Global reported at the time, when it was the priciest condo listed in Los Angeles.

After close to a year on the market, the price was cut by nearly 23% to $27 million in July 2020, listing records show. In November, the price was further discounted to $23 million, and removed from the market at the end of 2020. It was relisted in April at $23 million.

US VACATION-HOME MARKET IS OUTPACING THE BROADER HOUSING BOOM

Still, the closing price made it the most expensive recorded condo sale in the city since 2015, according to the Multiple Listing Service. It also sold at more than twice the price of other condos in its ZIP Code, records show.

The city’s luxury real estate market skews toward megamansions, although there’s growing interest in the city’s burgeoning luxury condo market. There was a nearly 20% quarter-over-quarter increase in the number of luxury condos sold in the first three months of 2021, according to a first quarter report from Douglas Elliman. Meanwhile, deals were up 45.5% year over year.

Mr. Perry, 51, purchased the condo for $20 million in 2017, according to property records. He declined to comment on the deal.

The actor brought in interior designer LM Pagano to reimagine the interiors, according to the listing with Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass. They also declined to comment on the sale.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Built in 2010, the residence offers four bedrooms—including a primary bedroom suite with a sitting area, fireplace, dual bathrooms and dressing rooms—a great room with city views, an eat-in kitchen, a game room and a plush screening room, according to the listing.

The condo also boasts four terraces that offer panoramic views all the way to the ocean, the listing said.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the sale.