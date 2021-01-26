Expand / Collapse search
Matthew Perry's beachfront home in Malibu sells for $13.1 Million

The "Friends" star bought the Southern California property for $12 million a decade ago

Actor Matthew Perry has unloaded his beachfront house in Malibu, Calif., for $13.1 million.

The "Friends" star first listed the property in August 2020 for $14.95 million. He quickly adjusted the price to $13.995 million a month later and again to $12.95 million in mid-October, listing records show.

The listing went into contract in late October and closed for $13.1 million last Thursday, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Perry reportedly bought the home for $12 million for in an off-market deal in 2011. (Anthony Barcelo)

The transaction has yet to appear on property records online.

Listing agents Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd of Rodeo Realty, as well as a rep for Mr. Perry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Luis Robledo of Douglas Elliman, who represented the buyer, declined to comment.

Mr. Perry, 51, who most famously played the role of Chandler Bing on the NBC television sitcom “Friends” (1994-2004), bought the house in 2011 for $12 million through a trust, property records show.

He spent much of the first half of 2020 at the two-story house, posting numerous pictures of the property on social media. He got engaged to Molly Hurwitz, a literary manager, in November, after the house went into contract.

Perry has spent at least some of the coronavirus pandemic locked down in the beachfront home, Variety reported. (Anthony Barcelo)

The 5,500-square-foot house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and an open loft-like living room with walls of glass looking out to the Pacific Ocean. The home also has an outdoor spa and a state-of-the-art movie theater, according to the listing.

This article originally appeared at Mansion Global.