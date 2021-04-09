Mansion where Oreo's were said to be created lists for $15.9 million

This is the house where Oreo was built.

The idea for the classic, all-American cookie was said to be conceived at a Victorian mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, now listed for $15.9 million.

The seven-bedroom 10,000-square-foot mansion was the former home of the chairman of the National Biscuit Company (now Oreo parent company Nabisco), Adolphus W. Green.

"The Green family was keen on lavish entertaining and it was here where the genesis and vision of Nabisco’s Barnum Animal Crackers and Oreos were said to be born," the listing says as first reported by Mansion Global.

The shingle-style estate is built with high ceilings, eight fireplaces, and a south-facing kitchen and family room. The outside is fit for entertaining with a garden, pool, spa and cabana in addition to a "Crow’s Nest" with 360-degree views of the New York City skyline and Long Island Sound. The home is in a private gated community with 24/7 security, according to the listing.

And while the home dates back to 1886, its interior is transformed with modern luxuries and amenities like geothermal heating, a steam humidifier system and a snow-melt system for walkways, according to the listing.

"The timeless nature of this home and grounds have long captivated the attention of American’s prominent leaders dating back to the height of the Gilded Age," the listing says.

Indeed, the home also has some rich history – its first owner, Horace A. Hutchins, sold his company to Standard Oil, re-invested the proceeds and became business partners with John D. Rockefeller.