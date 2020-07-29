Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

Manhattan condo owned by Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen returns to market

48th-floor home overlooks Madison Square Park

From Raymond James inking a major office lease on Park Avenue to insurance giant AIG moving its headquarters to midtown Manhattan, Rudin Management Company CEO Bill Rudin discusses the signs of hope for New York City commercial real estate.video

Green shoots emerging in NYC real estate

A Manhattan apartment once owned by Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady is back on the market for the bargain price of $13.7 million.

The 48th-floor home is at 23 E. 22nd St., a tall, modern tower now known as One Madison that overlooks Madison Square Park.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrive for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Bündchen and Brady bought it for $11.7 million in 2014 and sold it to a mystery buyer for $13.87 million in 2018, after they upgraded to a $20 million pad at 70 Vestry, a new development in Tribeca.

Their former Flatiron unit, listed for less than the seller (shielded behind an LLC) paid, features four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and views from the Empire State Building to the Statue of Liberty.

Designed by Peter Marino, the 3,310-square-foot home boasts unique bronze doors, a chef’s kitchen and a floor-to-ceiling wine fridge.

Building amenities include a gym, pool and residents-only “clubhouse.”

The listing brokers are Corcoran’s Maria and Joanna Pashby.

