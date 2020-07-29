Manhattan condo owned by Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen returns to market

A Manhattan apartment once owned by Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady is back on the market for the bargain price of $13.7 million.

The 48th-floor home is at 23 E. 22nd St., a tall, modern tower now known as One Madison that overlooks Madison Square Park.

Bündchen and Brady bought it for $11.7 million in 2014 and sold it to a mystery buyer for $13.87 million in 2018, after they upgraded to a $20 million pad at 70 Vestry, a new development in Tribeca.

Their former Flatiron unit, listed for less than the seller (shielded behind an LLC) paid, features four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and views from the Empire State Building to the Statue of Liberty.

Designed by Peter Marino, the 3,310-square-foot home boasts unique bronze doors, a chef’s kitchen and a floor-to-ceiling wine fridge.

Building amenities include a gym, pool and residents-only “clubhouse.”

The listing brokers are Corcoran’s Maria and Joanna Pashby.

