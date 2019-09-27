Former home of ‘Housewives’ star Camille Grammer up for sale: Take a look inside

Image 1 of 3

Living in California isn’t cheap by any stretch. The median home value is nearly $550,000, according to real-estate firm Zillow, compared to the national average of about $230,000.

But the Golden State’s lush hills and green meadows offer some bang for the buck. That’s, perhaps, why former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer called it home.

Here's a look inside the Malibu property, courtesy of The Agency.

Price: $19.95 Million

Beds: 7

Baths: 13

Square feet: 13,926

The French country-inspired compound rests above the Pacific Ocean in Malibu’s Serra Retreat, showcasing far-reaching ocean and mountain views on nearly five acres of land.

It’s tucked behind 24-hour guard gates and features a 7,814 square-foot main residence complete with a gourmet kitchen, climate-controlled wine cellar, wood-paneled library and master suite with a private sitting room. It also includes a balcony that overlooks the land.

“It is as its name suggests: a true respite from the hustle and bustle of city life,” real estate agent Sandro Dazzan told FOX Business. The property’s “winding roads, mature sycamore trees and fragrant eucalyptus groves settle a Zen sensibility over the area, underscored by the Franciscan monastery at the center of the neighborhood.”

Here are some of the other standout features:

Tennis court:

Indoor-outdoor deck:

Pool:

