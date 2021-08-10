Boston’s famous Skinny House back on the market for $1.2 million

The famous "Skinny House" in Boston is back on the market – this time for a whopping $1.2 million.

The house, which dates back to the late 19th century, is located at 44 Hull Street in the North End of Boston. It has a width of 10 feet, 2 inches at its widest point and 6 feet, 2 inches at its narrowest.

At 1,165 square feet, the four-story home has a master suite, guest bedroom and full-sized basement plus a private roof deck.

The house was last sold in 2017 for $900,000 – which was $5,000 higher than its asking price. Before that, the house was sold in 2000 for slightly less than a third of its asking price today.

According to local legend, the home was originally built as a spite house whereby one brother built the house to block his brother’s view of the local scenery.

The sale comes as Boston house prices reach record heights. According to the Boston Business Journal, at least 30 Massachusetts homes have recently sold for $200,000 above their asking price.