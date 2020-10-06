Kim Cattrall lists pricey Hamptons vacation home for sale

Kim Cattrall has listed her waterfront Hamptons home for sale.

The actress, best known for her role as Samantha on “Sex and the City,” is asking $3.25 million for the East Hampton, New York vacation property.

The 1,300-square-foot home includes two bedrooms and three total bathrooms, according to the listing with Rebekah Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty East Hampton Brokerage.

The main house includes an open living and dining area with a wood-burning fireplace, a large descending screen and projector and a wall of windows facing Gardiners Bay and Gardiners Island across the water. A loft overlooks the airy, light-filled room.

There’s also an oversized detached heated studio with its own half-bath.

The fenced 0.4-acre property also includes lots of outdoor space. There’s a large grassy yard, several mahogany decks and stone walkways connecting the main house and the studio. A new outdoor shower was recently installed.

A hot tub sits near the water with some screening for privacy but not blocking the view. There’s also a waterfront seating area with a fire pit.

The property is located on a quiet peninsula with lots of greenery. There’s a sandy beach a short way down the road.

Cattrall paid $450,000 for the property in 1998, The New York Times reported.

“I always wanted a quiet beachfront home outside the glam, a home that would be restorative and simple to maintain, where I could have privacy, relax and decompress,” she told the Times. “My home has been my sanctuary.”