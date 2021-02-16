Kate Gosselin's home, where TLC's 'Kate Plus 8' was filmed, sells for almost $1.1 million

This is the house where TLC's "Kate Plus 8" was filmed, but by the looks of it, there's room for plenty more.

The home, in Wernersville, Penn., where reality show star Kate Gosselin filmed with her twin daughters and sextuplets, has sold for nearly $1.1 million, according to a Zillow listing. The estate went up for sale in October for $1.2 million and sold on Jan. 26, according to The Sun.

The 7,591-square foot home, built-in 1997, features six bedrooms and seven baths. It's rustically modern interior, featuring cherry hardwood floors throughout, includes a gourmet chef’s kitchen with three ovens and an island fit for family-style meals.

The home's lower level features a game room and family room. There's also a master bedroom on the first floor complete with a soaking tub and glass shower, and individual bedrooms were also built as suites.

Outside is perhaps the even bigger selling point, as the estate includes an 850-square-foot sprawling deck and outdoor kitchen, a fire pit and a saltwater pool complete with a spiral staircase descending down to a waterslide. Equestrians may be inclined to know there’s also a three-stall horse barn on the 23-acre property.

Gosselin purchased the home with now ex-husband Jon Gosselin for $1.1 million in 2008, E! Online reported. The duo, who rose to fame from their reality show “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” split a year later in 2009.