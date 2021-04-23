What you can get for $1.3 million in Kapaa, Hawaii

Buying a Hawaiian vacation home may be more attainable than you think.

Realtor.com recently named Kapaa, on the island of Kauai, as one of "the new vacation-home hot spots," pointing to a growing number of people buying second homes there.

Kapaa sits on the east side of Kauai and is the largest town on the island. It’s surrounded by parks and forest reserves, and is known for its coastal bike path, hiking to Nounou Mountain and its popular shopping and dining offerings.

It’s a popular tourist destination, but has a lot to offer locals as well. In 2016, Hawaii Magazine praised Kapaa as "Kauai’s most charming town."

The real estate market has grown on Kauai over the past year. Through the end of March, a combined 126 homes had sold on the island, compared to 93 in the same period a year earlier, according to Hawai’i Realtors.

The median sale price for a single-family home on Kauai was up 43.67% in March to $1.077 million, compared to $750,000 a year earlier, market statistics show.

Meanwhile, condominium buyers may be able to find a bargain. The median sale price of condos on the island actually dropped by 5.71% year-over-year to $660,000 in March, according to the Realtors group.

Here’s a look at what you can get with a $1.3 million budget in Kapaa, Hawaii:

Waipouli Beach Resort - $1.25 million

This ocean-facing resort unit features a pair of covered lanais overlooking the water, plus access to amenities.

The 1,158-square-foot home includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Moksha McClure of Oceanfront Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

The home is offered turnkey and has a history of being successfully offered as a vacation rental. The living room sofa is a sleeper.

All three bathrooms include showers so visitors can clean off after visiting the beach, and two include separate jetted tubs.

The kitchen features an oversize fridge and granite counters.

The home includes access to resort amenities including what the listing claims is "one of Kauai’s best pool experiences" with waterfalls, a lazy river, two serpentine slides and three hot tubs, plus a fitness center, spa and beachfront restaurant.

Kapaa Homestads - $1.225 million

This home sits on a lush property and was just remodeled in 2019.

The 3,130-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Carol Cummings of Kauai Realty, Inc.

The main living area with an open kitchen and living room sits on the second floor. The room features soaring beamed ceilings and the kitchen has an island with a cooktop, oversized sink and a breakfast bar.

The living room opens to 240 square feet of screened, covered decks.

The owner’s suite and another bedroom also sit on the second floor. A third-level loft includes another bedroom with a private bath.

Outside, the property features a 288-square-foot she-shed, outdoor hot/cold showers and a large yard. There’s also an electric vehicle charging station, and the yard is lawnmower-free thanks to grazing goats and sheep.