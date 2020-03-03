Julia Roberts buys $8.3M San Francisco home

Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts is now the owner of an $8.3 million San Francisco property.

Continue Reading Below

A trust tied to the actress reportedly purchased the property sitting within the city’s Presidio Heights neighborhood in December, according to public records obtained by FOX Business. The high-end neighborhood is known for luxury homes and sweeping views of San Francisco Bay.

Records indicated the same trust that purchased the home in the San Fransisco enclave for the ultra-wealthy also purchased a property in Malibu, California, on behalf of Roberts.

CALIFORNIA RANCH BIGGER THAN SAN FRANCISCO ON THE MARKET FOR $72M

The five-bed, four-and-a-half-bath home, clad in shingles, was designed by architect Sylvain Schnaittacher and built in the early 1900s, according to the Sotheby’s International Realty listing. It was originally on the market for $8.8 million.

The sprawling 6,245-foot-home, with five floors of living space, boasts views of the bay and Golden Gate Bridge. It also comes with a two-car tandem garage, wine room and garden.

The home features a large foyer that encapsulates leaded windows and a living room with a fireplace and built-in shelves.

The dining room features a decorative fireplace with white wall paneling and coffered ceilings. The kitchen has marble countertops, two dishwashers, a gas stovetop, two sinks, a walk-in pantry, wet bar and wine fridge. The space also comes equipped with a breakfast bar, breakfast area and desk area.

Near the kitchen is a family room that opens up a deck and barbecue grill. Additionally, there is a guest bathroom and a large pantry storage area is adjacent to the kitchen.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A grand staircase to the second floor leads to four bedrooms and two baths. Meanwhile, the master suite is tucked away on the third floor with a walkout balcony and skylight. It comes with a walk-in closet and a large bath with split vanities.

The property is listed with Caroline Kahn Werboff of Sotheby’s International Realty.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS