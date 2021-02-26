Joe Buck finds buyer for $3.3 million St. Louis home

This sale could be a home run for Fox sportscaster Joe Buck, who seems to have found a buyer for his St. Louis house only a week after listing it for sale.

The 51-year-old staple of play-by-play football and baseball has shared this honeymoon home with his wife, fellow sportscaster Michelle Beisner-Buck, for almost seven years. Now, his $3.3 million listing has a pending buyer — which could mean a $2.5 million profit for the familiar voice of the NFL and MLB, according to Realtor.com property records.

The house, which he purchased with Beisner during their engagement, according to a 2016 St. Louis Magazine feature, has a double gable exterior with two triangular peaks on the house’s face. Tall, black-lined windows and an oculus window define the facade, while two dormer windows pop out of the gray and red shingled roof, listing photos show.

It’s hard to find a luxury home with a ‘ranch’ feel, which provides an open floor plan and main-floor living,” co-listing agent Megan Rowe told Realtor.com.

The covered, arched entry opens through dark wooden doors onto a modest tiled, chandeliered entryway.

To the right, the office has a sloped barrel ceiling and built-in bookcases filled with footballs, awards and sports memorabilia from the couple’s work — including Buck’s six Emmy Awards.

Likewise, the basement is filled with mementos, including a No. 99 Wayne Gretzky jersey, a No. 29 John Smoltz baseball jersey, Budweiser neon signs, football helmets and framed sports photographs.

The basement also has a wet bar and a wine room that can hold close to 1,000 bottles. Plus, two gyms have room for several pieces of heavy machinery and a full set of weights, according to listing photos.

The most stunning room in the house is a steeply pitched, sun-roofed family room lined with french doors. The floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and hardwood floors complement a wrought-iron chandelier and rustic wood furnishings create a “casual-yet-elegant shabby chic aesthetic,” Beisner told St. Louis Magazine in 2016.

The family room’s french doors open to a sloped, fenced lawn on 6 acres. The estate has a child’s playground, pool, built-in grill and a decked-out cabana with stone walls, a fireplace, television, wrought-iron chandelier, wooden beams and a steeply-pitched roof.

Stone countertops and a tan-tiled backsplash line the kitchen with a large island, hanging light fixtures and a breakfast nook. And the 340-square-foot owner’s suite is built for two, with dual walk-in closets and a huge bathroom with twin vanities.

The heavy-hitter home built in 1959 was furnished with locally-sourced materials by interior designer Sandra Long, according to the St. Louis Magazine feature.

“When people walk into the house, I want them to feel like they can actually sit down and not just look at the furniture,” she told the mag. “I didn’t want a show house.”

It is not clear from property records when the couple purchased the house or for how much, but it was listed by its previous owner for less than $800,000 in 2012. It’s also not clear why the couple is now letting go of their first home together, and property records do not show any new home purchases from Buck. The sale comes as Buck decries “clickbait headlines” about him drinking tequila with Troy Aikman while calling games.

They shared the home with their two twin sons, who are now almost 3 years old, and their dog Finley. Buck also has two children — Natalie, 24, and Trudy, 21 — with his ex-wife, Ann Archambault, 49.

Megan Rowe and Buck Brooks with Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

