Jeffrey Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell arrested at $1M New Hampshire estate: report

Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in a $1 million New Hampshire estate before authorities arrested her Thursday on charges of trafficking minors for sex and perjury, DailyMail.com reported.

Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein who’s accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for abuse, was living in a luxurious home called Tuckedaway she bought last year near Bradford, New Hampshire, according to the report. The gated property sits on a hilltop up a steep dirt road.

The home and its secluded 156-acre property sold for $1.07 million in December, according to Zillow. The 4,635-square-foot timber frame home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and “is an amazing retreat for the nature lover who also wants total privacy,” according to former listing details.

The 2002-built home includes a large fireplace, cathedral ceiling and an open concept floorplan, according to the defunct listing. It’s got a ground floor master suite. There’s also a separate two-bedroom guest house “with a fabulous barn for hoedowns, square dances and hay rides.”

Federal authorities arrested Maxwell, 58, at the home, DailyMail.com reported.

A grand jury indicted Maxwell on six counts related to Epstein’s abuse of underage girls. Prosecutors said she “assisted, facilitated and contributed” to the abuse from 1994 until at least 1997, Fox News reported.

Maxwell would befriend girls as young as 14, spend time with them shopping or watching movies and gain their trust, according to the report. She would also “try to normalize sexual abuse” and was present during Epstein’s sexual encounters with the girls.

Maxwell appeared in court in New Hampshire Thursday afternoon. She will be extradited to New York to face the charges.

