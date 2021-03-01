Inside Tiger Woods’ ex Elin Nordegren’s new $10M Palm Beach mansion

Elin Nordegren has swapped her custom $50 million North Palm Beach oceanfront estate for a more modest $10 million Palm Beach Gardens home.

Nordegren, 41, purchased her previous estate in 2011 for $12,251,000, following her tumultuous divorce from Tiger Woods. She listed it in 2018 for $49.5 million, deciding she wanted to unload the megamansion for something a bit smaller.

The Swedish-born model lived in the massive 11-bedroom, 15-bathroom home until it sold this past September.

Days after she sold the home at a big price cut, for $29 million, she scooped up a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom property for $9,926,675.

Initially built in 2010, the property spans 13,523 square feet and sits on 2.09 acres of land in the prestigious Old Palm Golf Club gated community.

This is a fully integrated smart home with a Lutron HomeWorks System, which controls everything from lighting to security-system activation. Everything can be managed via the iPads installed throughout the home or from your phone.

The property features panoramic lake and golf views, and the spectacular backyard features a brand-new, picturesque pool and spa with a large covered corridor complete with an outdoor kitchen.

Other amenities include a grand dining room, an office, a gym and a spacious club/media room.

Also on the property are 4½ garages and a separate, private-entry one-bedroom apartment complete with a full kitchen, living room, den and bathroom.

The state-of-the-art dual-island Downsview kitchen showcases a full suite of Miele appliances, including a teppanyaki grill top and coffee bar.

Attached to the kitchen is a glass-enclosed, fully refrigerated wine room featuring storage for more than 500 bottles.

Almost every room features large windows that provide scenic views of the spa-like oasis.

The main sleeping suite is a spacious room with tall, arched ceilings and is designed with modern finishings. It features a fireplace and a large terrace with unparalleled privacy and expansive golf views.

The bedroom comes with a separate sitting room and oversize his-and-hers bathrooms and custom closets.

The spacious great room, butler’s pantry, laundry and mudrooms also feature Downsview cabinetry.

Nordegren was spotted Saturday with her children while pro golfer Woods continues to recover from surgery following a serious car wreck near LA on Feb. 23.

“It was very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was first on the scene.

Nordegren attended a soccer practice over the weekend for her 12-year-old son, Charlie, whom she shares with Woods, 45. Their daughter, 13-year-old Sam, was also in attendance, and Nordegren was seen holding her 1-year-old son, Arthur, whom she welcomed with partner Jordan Cameron in 2019.

Nordegren and Woods married in 2004 and finalized their divorce in 2010 amid revelations of the golfer’s infidelity.

To read more from The New York Post, click here.