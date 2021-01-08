California is 'killing' the US economy: Steve Moore

FreedomWorks economist Steve Moore reflected on December’s disappointing jobs report and pointed to California as one of the main reasons for the country’s job losses.

Continue Reading Below

“What is going on in California right now is killing the American economy,” Moore said on “Mornings with Maria.” “There's no reason for shutting down the California economy.”

US ECONOMY SLASHES 140,000 JOBS IN DECEMBER AS COVID SURGE UNDERMINES RECOVERY

The U.S. economy shed 140,000 jobs in December, the first decline in seven months as a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide triggered a fresh wave of shutdowns, reversing the labor market's recovery. The unemployment rate held steady at 6.7%, the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report, released Friday.

“We are one nation,” Moore went on to say. “But when you have two of the largest economies in the world – California and New York -- virtually shut down, how are you going to get the job growth?”

BILLIONAIRE JEFFREY GUNDLACH EXPLAINS WHAT COULD MAKE HIM FLEE CALIFORNIA

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He added that red states have lower unemployment rates than blue states do.

However, Jon Hilsenrath of The Wall Street Journal, who was also part of the conversation, believes the resurgence of the coronavirus in the U.S. is behind December’s job market contraction

“We had chances to get this thing under control. We blew it,” he said. “We had a resurgent job market and it's contracting. This is another tragedy that's hitting this country.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Both Moore and Hilsenrath agreed that it's essential for America to get the virus under control.

“The vaccine is the ultimate stimulus for the economy,” Moore said. “No question about that.”

FOX Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this article.