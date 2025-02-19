These housing markets were the hottest in January according to Realtor.com

The U.S. was home to some lively housing markets in January, but several areas emerged as the hottest, according to Realtor.com.

Realtor.com put out a report last week identifying January’s "hottest" real estate markets across the country, looking at unique views that properties drew on its site for demand and how long listings were live for pace of the markets.

The top five spots on its ranking were largely dominated by places in the Northeast, with a city in Wisconsin also securing a spot, the report showed.

Here are the markets that Realtor.com dubbed the five "hottest" in January.

Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire

Homes in the Manchester-Nashua market spent a median of 46 days up for sale before being snapped up by buyers, with a median asking price of $579,000, according to the report. Realtor.com said "ongoing demand in the area has prevented inventory from recovering, keeping attention-per-property high and market pace snappy."

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, West Hartford, and East Hartford are all located within the center of the Constitution State, with Hartford serving as its capital city. The market had homes stay on the market for 51 days and notched 4.1 times as many views per property on Reatlor.com than the national median, the report found.

Kenosha, Wisconsin

Kenosha, which boasts a population of over 98,000, landed the No. 3 spot on Realtor.com’s list for January. Listing prices had a median of $335,000 during that month, it said.

Norwich-New London, Connecticut

Compared to national median, the Norwich-New London market notched 3.1 times as many views on Realtor.com’s site last month. Fifty-two days was the median amount of time homes stayed on the market, one day more than the same month during the prior year, according to the report.

Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester climbed one place on Realtor.com’s monthly ranking, achieving No. 5 for January.

Following those five markets, Concord, New Hampshire placed No. 6, Rockford, Illinois placed No. 7, Lancaster, Pennsylvania placed No. 8 and Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island placed No. 9 and Rochester, New York placed No. 10 in terms of hotness last month, according to the report.

The 20 hottest markets that Realtor.com identified experienced over two times as much demand as nationwide last month, the report said.

Meanwhile, housing inventory in them last month averaged 12.7% higher than a year ago. That, Realtor.com, said was "half the national norm."

In a separate Jan. 30 report, Realtor.com pegged the national median listing price in the U.S. at $400,500 for the month of January, marking a drop of 2.2% compared to the same month a year ago.

The number of new listings nationwide rose 10.8% year-over-year in January. They also posted a 37.5% jump from December 2024, according to the site.



