Inside the homes of the second richest town in America

Located just 30 miles outside of New York City, the tony enclave of Scarsdale is the richest town on the East Coast and the second richest town in America, according to Bloomberg 2019 Richest Places report.

Scarsdale's average household income is an astonishing $417,335, according to Bloomberg. Famous neighbors include American billionaire investor Daniel Och and hedge fund honcho David Siegel, according to Westchester Magazine. While many homeowners cite the award-winning schools as the main draw to the leafy suburb, the homes themselves are fit for a king.

Here’s a look behind the hedges of Scarsdale.

Shaw Road

This palatial estate was recently at the center of a bidding war between two Major League Baseball players. The close proximity to all major sporting arenas in the New York area and superb privacy make this property a home run for any professional athlete. The home was also featured in Jerry Seinfeld's hit Netflix show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee". Listing agent Heather Harrison of Compass told FOX Business the home is in turn-key condition, perfect for entertaining and well-suited for a family who wants it all.

Image 1 of 4

$6,895,0000.

Seven bedrooms

Eight bathrooms

Three half baths

12,325 square feet

"The home caters to someone who enjoys a refined lifestyle but is also extremely practical and livable for a family," Harrison said.

Not to be outdone, the children’s wing is a playtime fairly tale with its own indoor “treehouse”. There isn't a kid on this planet that wouldn't love living here. - Heather Harrison/Compass

Image 1 of 9

Morris Lane

Image 1 of 3

$8,995,000

Six bedrooms

Eight bathrooms

Two half baths

13,833 square feet

Set on two acres, this estate includes a heated pool, covered patio and a tennis court. The home is loaded with fine finishes and luxurious amenities. The master suite includes dual spa baths. Downstairs, the spaces include an indoor basketball court, a gym and a crafts and media room.

Image 1 of 4

Richbell Road

Image 1 of 2

$5,350,000

Seven bedrooms

Seven bathrooms

Four half baths

9,959 square feet

Originally built in 1917, this home in the heart of Scarsdale’s Murray Hill has been remodeled with “every modern amenity.” The master suite includes a gas fireplace, a private porch, a dressing room with built-in storage and dual master bedrooms. The home also includes a basement recreation area, entertaining kitchen, wine cellar, media room with stadium seating, pool and hot tub whirlpool.

Image 1 of 5

The median price of homes currently listed in Scarsdale is $1,075,000 million dollars, Zillow reports.

