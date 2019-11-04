Homeowners staying put longer: What it means for the real estate market

Homeowners in the U.S. are increasingly staying in their current homes and not moving into new ones, limiting the number of homes available to new buyers.

According to a real estate brokerage firm Redfin, people are staying in their homes for thirteen years before moving on to new ones. That's five more years than was the case in 2010.

“If people aren’t moving on, there just are fewer and fewer homes available for new home buyers,” Redfin’s chief economist Daryl Fairweather told The Wall Street Journal.

As a result, there are fewer home sales and fewer homes on the market -- and, given the supply and demand, there are subsequently higher prices for homes that do exist on the real estate market.

“You always think this is my little tiny starter home,” Kristen Schriver stated about her Seattle home to the Journal. “Then the market starts changing, outpacing what your income is doing.”

“In Dallas, there are many neighborhoods that were built in the 1950s and 1960s where most of today’s residents are still the original homeowners,” Dallas Redfin agent Christopher Dillard said. “Because prices have been going up, and folks are gaining more and more equity, it’s hard to justify selling when there aren’t many if any affordable options."