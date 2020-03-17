Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Home sales 'robust' despite coronavirus outbreak, real estate CEO says

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. hasn't seen a fall in sales amid the outbreak

By FOXBusiness
close
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. chairman and CEO Ara Hovnanian discusses how housing sales are doing amid the coronavirus outbreak. video

Has coronavirus impacted the housing industry?

With many companies struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, one industry may not be feeling the hurt yet, according to real-estate company Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.'s CEO.

Continue Reading Below

"The last two weeks, in one word, have been robust," Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. chairman and CEO Ara Hovnanian shared with FOX Business' Liz Claman on Tuesday. "We have been selling a lot of homes. Frankly, it's been surprising."

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
HOVHOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES7.08+0.08+1.14%

Hovnanian admitted that going into the outbreak, his company was already seeing strong sales, so they are remaining cautiously optimistic.

CORONAVIRUS DRIVES THE WEALTHY TO THE HAMPTONS

"New sales closings have been progressing regularly," Hovnanian said on "The Claman Countdown." "Customers want their home. They want to nest. If they're going to be inside for a while, they want to do it in their own home."

He recognized the situation is changing quickly, but as of now, he's encouraged.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS