Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Personal

US home prices rose 3.7% in May: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller

Phoenix led the way with a 9% annual gain in home prices

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 28

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices grew more slowly in May, but continued to show resilience in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Continue Reading Below

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.7% in in May from a year earlier, a drop from a 3.9% increase in April and a smaller gain than economists had expected. Still, home prices have risen steadily despite the pandemic and lockdowns that have badly damaged the American economy.

Phoenix led the way with a 9% annual gain in home prices, followed by Seattle (up 6.8%) and Tampa (up 6%). Chicago registered the smallest increase: 1.3%.

HOMEBUILDER DR HORTON HITS SALES RECORD AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The 20-city index released Tuesday excluded prices from the Detroit metropolitan area index because of delays at the recording office in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Case-Shiller index is composed of a three-month average of home prices, so this month's data includes figures from March, April and May.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS