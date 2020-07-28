Homebuilder DR Horton hits sales record amid coronavirus pandemic

D.R. Horton, Inc. profit spiked 33 percent in the three months through June as homebuilding boomed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arlington, Texas-based homebuilder booked a fiscal third-quarter profit of $630.7 million, or $1.72 per share, as revenue touched a record with 10 percent growth to $5.4 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refintiv were anticipating adjusted earnings of $1.30 a share on revenue of $5.1 billion.

“Although we experienced a sudden, temporary disruption to our business from the pandemic in mid-March and April, we saw a significant increase in new home demand in May and June, which we were well-positioned for with our affordable product offerings and housing inventories,” said Donald Horton, chairman of the board.

CORONAVIRUS GIVES MILLENNIALS RARE HOME-BUYING OPPORTUNITY

“In these uncertain times, we plan to maintain our flexible operational and financial position by generating strong cash flows from our homebuilding operations and managing our product offerings, incentives, home pricing, sales pace and inventory levels to optimize the return on our inventory investments in each of our communities based on local housing market conditions,” he added.

