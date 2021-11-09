Mount Vernon estate on first president's former property sells sets record price in DC

A Mount Vernon estate that was once part of George Washington's property is setting the record for the most expensive property in the DMV area, according to local reports.

River View Estate, which sits on 16.5 acres along the the Potomac riverfront, sold last week for $48 million despite originally listing at $60 million last year, according to Chesapeake Bay Magazine .

The luxurious mansion, according to the Architectural Digest, is the largest privately-owned property from Washington’s original estate. Washington originally purchased the 1,800-acre property in 1760 for $1,653. His wife’s niece and her husband inherited the land after the first president’s death.

Nearly 261 years later, the property welcomes guests with water-view terraces off of nearly every room, a relaxing spa equipped with a sauna, a large home gym and a movie theater.

River View Estate also offers geothermal heating and contains 140 auger-cast piles to protect against erosion.

The property taxes for the historical mansion located only 10 miles outside of the nation's capital are over $176,000.

The sale price beats a previous record of a Potomac home, equipped with a 30-car garage and 48,000 square feet of living space, that sold for $45 million.

According to the property taxes cited by Chesapeake Bay Magazine, the estate was previously purchased in 2014 for $18.6 million by Lockheeed Martin Retired Chairman, President and CEO Robert Stevens.

Gerald Halpin, who developed a "high-end mall mecca in Tyson's Corner" was also a previous owner.