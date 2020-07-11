Heather Headley shows off coach house, a family retreat steps from her home

When home life gets to be too much, singer and actress Heather Headley and her husband, Brian Musso, don't have to go far to get away.

The couple recently added a new three-floor coach house just steps away from their home in the Chicago suburbs, Architectural Digest reported.

Headley won a Grammy for her 2009 album "Audience of One" and has starred in hit Broadway shows including “The Lion King,” “Aida” and “Dreamgirls.” She now stars in Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias” and also has a recurring role on “Chicago Med.”

The space started as a recording studio as a gift from Musso to Headley and grew to a 2,100-square-foot building with a living room, kitchen, office and covered outdoor dining space, according to the report.

The coach house includes personal touches like Headley’s Grammy Award, an antique dining table the couple bought in Atlanta and exposed wood beams from Alabama, where Musso’s father played college football, according to the report.

Work started in 2018 and finished earlier this year. Headley told Architectural Digest it was at times a tough process.

"There were tough days where I thought, 'I'm just going to make it a swimming pool,'" she told the magazine.

The coach house has been a great space to escape from home during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.

“It’s been a respite,” Headley told Architectural Digest. “We’re all in this together, and there are definitely worse places to quarantine.”

