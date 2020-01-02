Expand / Collapse search
Gloria Vanderbilt's childhood home gets $10M price cut. Take a look inside

By FOXBusiness
Model, clothing designer, heiress and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt died at age 95. Her son CNN anchor Anderson Cooper made the announcement.

Gloria Vanderbilt’s childhood home is back on the market with a $10 million price cut.

The 18,408-square-foot townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side where the fashion designer spent her early years is listed for $40 million, according to the listing with Lauren Muss of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

In addition to her career as a fashion designer, Vanderbilt was known as a socialite and for being the great-great-granddaughter of railroad baron Cornelius Vanderbilt, as well as being the mother of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. She died from cancer last June.

The seven-story home includes 12 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, according to the listing, which describes the mansion as a “trophy property.”

The building boasts 12-foot ceilings and three gas fireplaces. It was originally built in 1891 by Robert B. Lynd. It was altered in 1905 by William Strom, and it was updated in 2018.

Here’s a look at Gloria Vanderbilt’s childhood home. (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

Want to live there but can’t swing the $40 million price tag? The property is also being offered as three separate condos: a four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom duplex for $13.5 million; a four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom maisonette for $11.5 million and a four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom penthouse for $25 million.

Records show the property was last sold in 2014 for $19 million. It was relisted with the reduced price on Dec. 27, Mansion Global reported.

