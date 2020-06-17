Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

Former Under Armour CEO lands $17.25M for Washington, D.C., home

Kevin Plank first listed the historic Georgetown property for $29.5 million

The Wall Street Journal
Former Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank has sold his historic home in Washington, D.C., to an unknown buyer for $17.25 million, down from its original $29.5 million asking price in 2018, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

A Federal-style brick house located in the tony Georgetown neighborhood, the property dates back roughly two centuries and spans about 12,200 square feet with seven bedrooms.

The former home of Kevin Plank in Georgetown.(HOMEVISIT)

Mr. Plank and his wife bought the house in 2013 for $7.85 million, records show. The couple renovated the house, installing a 22,000-pound marble staircase and a subterranean entertainment area with a bar and a wine and whiskey cellar. The property also includes a gym and a heated lap pool.

Kevin Plank (PRAKASH SINGH/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES)

Mr. Plank announced that he would step down from his role as chief executive of Under Armour last year, though he is still executive chairman of the sportswear company, which he founded in 1996.

Mr. Plank couldn’t be reached for comment on the sale. In 2018, his spokesman told The Wall Street Journal he was living primarily outside Baltimore, near the headquarters of Under Armour, and used the property as a pied-à-terre.

A marble staircase in the home. (HOMEVISIT)

The property was most recently listed by Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and Lydia Travelstead of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty. Mr. Rankin also represented the buyer. He declined to comment on the sale and Ms. Travelstead wasn’t immediately available for comment.

