These five cities have the highest rent for one bedroom apartments

Tens of millions of Americans across the country rent and, according to recent data, those in certain cities face the highest rents for one-bedroom apartments.

The rental marketplace platform Zumper on Tuesday put out its latest national rent report showing New York City asked the highest median monthly rent for one-beds in August out of 100 cities. It looked at over 1 million active listings nationwide.

The median rent for one-bedroom in the Big Apple reached a whopping $4,500 this month, the report said.

The cities that placed among the top-five for the priciest median one-bed rents on Zumper’s list this month maintained their rankings from July. All but one of them – Boston – saw their median rents for that type change month-over-month, according to the data.

The city-specific one-bedroom rent data came as the national median for the unit-type hit $1,534 in August, climbing 0.2% month-over-month and 1.6% year-over-year, per the rental marketplace platform.

Zumper said the five cities with highest median rents for one-bedrooms this month included:

1. New York, New York: $4,500

2. Jersey City, New Jersey: $3,400

3. San Francisco, California: $3,160

4. Boston, Massachusetts: $2,800

5. Miami, Florida: $2,790

Speaking about New York City’s $4,500 median rent for one-bedrooms, Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades said in an X post that the company has "never seen that level in the 10 years we’ve published our rent trends." San Francisco also notched a "4-year high," according to the report.

Wichita, Kansas, and Akron, Ohio, had the lowest median rents for one-bedroom apartments in August out of the 100 cities that Zumper analyzed. Theirs both clocked in at $730.

Separately, in June, RentCafe said newly-built one-bedroom apartments in the U.S. averaged 733 square feet of space in 2023. Ten years ago, the average for the unit type was 740 square feet.

Last year, roughly 48.3% of new apartments built last year were one-bedrooms, according to RentCafe.

