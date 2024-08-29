Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate
Published

These five cities have the highest rent for one bedroom apartments

New York City, Jersey City and San Francisco ranked among the top 3 for highest median one-bedroom apartment rents in August

close
Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain discusses the company's new collaboration with Walgreens on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Bilt Rewards allows renters to earn points for paying their bills

Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain discusses the company's new collaboration with Walgreens on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Tens of millions of Americans across the country rent and, according to recent data, those in certain cities face the highest rents for one-bedroom apartments.

The rental marketplace platform Zumper on Tuesday put out its latest national rent report showing New York City asked the highest median monthly rent for one-beds in August out of 100 cities. It looked at over 1 million active listings nationwide.

The median rent for one-bedroom in the Big Apple reached a whopping $4,500 this month, the report said.

The cities that placed among the top-five for the priciest median one-bed rents on Zumper’s list this month maintained their rankings from July. All but one of them – Boston – saw their median rents for that type change month-over-month, according to the data.

DOJ TARGETING AI RENTAL PRICING SOFTWARE IS MISGUIDED, CONSERVATIVES WARN

The city-specific one-bedroom rent data came as the national median for the unit-type hit $1,534 in August, climbing 0.2% month-over-month and 1.6% year-over-year, per the rental marketplace platform.

Zumper said the five cities with highest median rents for one-bedrooms this month included: 

1. New York, New York: $4,500

Swissair plane over NYC

A Swiss Air airplane flies over the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center on approach to Newark Liberty Airport as the sun sets in New York City on May 13, 2020 as seen from West Orange, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

2. Jersey City, New Jersey: $3,400

jersey city

The Lower Manhattan skyline facing the Hudson House apartment complex in the SoHo West area of Jersey City, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. These days more New Yorkers are trading coveted NYC zip codes for high-end finishes, extensive ame (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

3. San Francisco, California: $3,160

San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge

The Golden Gate Bridge stands in front of the San Francisco skyline on March 28, 2024 in Sausalito, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

4. Boston, Massachusetts: $2,800

A view of the Boston skyline.

A view of the Boston skyline. (Ron Dahlquist/Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

5. Miami, Florida: $2,790

Apartments

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In an aerial view, the City of Miami skyline, where many renters reside in the apartment buildings on September 29, 2021 in Miami, Florida. According to an analysis from Realtor.com, rents nationwide are rising, with th ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Speaking about New York City’s $4,500 median rent for one-bedrooms, Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades said in an X post that the company has "never seen that level in the 10 years we’ve published our rent trends." San Francisco also notched a "4-year high," according to the report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Wichita, Kansas, and Akron, Ohio, had the lowest median rents for one-bedroom apartments in August out of the 100 cities that Zumper analyzed. Theirs both clocked in at $730.

Separately, in June, RentCafe said newly-built one-bedroom apartments in the U.S. averaged 733 square feet of space in 2023. Ten years ago, the average for the unit type was 740 square feet.

Last year, roughly 48.3% of new apartments built last year were one-bedrooms, according to RentCafe.

RENT PRICES ARE STAGNATIVING, SUGGESTING HIGH INFLATION MAY STICK AROUND