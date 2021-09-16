Financier Ronald O. Perelman lists 9-acre Hamptons estate for $115M

Billionaire financier Ronald O. Perelman’s 11,435-square-foot megamansion in New York’s affluent Hamptons hit the market this month for $115 million.

Set on more than 9 acres, it’s one of the "largest single residential lots in East Hampton Village," according to the listing with Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty. The property boasts about 385 feet of water frontage on the Atlantic Ocean, with a private walkway that leads to the beach.

Mr. Perelman—the 78-year-old chairman and CEO of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated, a holding company with interests in Revlon and the pharmaceutical company SIGA Technologies, Inc., among others—has owned the estate since 1994, when he bought it for $3.75 million, according to records with PropertyShark. Representatives for Mr. Perelman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The contemporary home boasts 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and five powder rooms, according to the listing. Other features include oversized windows and sliding glass doors throughout to maximize water views, as well as wide-plank wood floors, several fireplaces and exposed ceiling beams, listing photos show.

The estate also offers a tree-lined driveway, expansive lawns, a tennis court with a viewing pavilion and cabana, and a heated Gunite pool, spa and pool house, according to the listing.

"Maximum security systems ensure privacy," Mr. Grant’s listing reads. "The residence and grounds offer endless options to relax and entertain in this simply stunning ocean front estate. In addition, the possibility exists to subdivide the property."

The agent declined to provide comment for this article.

The Hamptons estate isn’t the only asset Mr. Perelman is looking to part with, or even the only one in the area. His nearby 57-acre estate, on Georgica Pond, was reportedly looking for $180 million as a pocket listing in September, more than any other Hamptons home on the Multiple Listing Service. In addition, two Upper East Side townhouses hit the market in October for $75 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. The townhouses are now asking $60 million.

