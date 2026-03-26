FC Barcelona joins Miami business boom, leaves NYC behind for Florida’s business-friendly climate

EXCLUSIVE: The New York-to-Florida corporate pipeline just gained one of the most valuable brands in global sports.

FC Barcelona, the world-renowned soccer powerhouse, is officially shuttering its North American headquarters in Manhattan to plant its new flag in downtown Miami at One Biscayne Tower.

It’s a move that CP Group Managing Partner Angelo Bianco says highlights a "liberating" business environment that traditional hubs like New York simply can no longer match.

"Miami has some special characteristics that no other market can compete with, New York or otherwise, and that is its geography and its cultural makeup," Bianco exclusively told Fox News Digital. "The combination makes it irresistible to certain businesses that want to expand and track business in the Americas."

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"It's a very business-friendly environment. And if you want to have a business and operate and grow it the way that you want, you have a very supportive government here," he continued. "And I think that has an element to helping facilitate the huge migration that we're seeing into the state of Florida."

FC Barcelona is the third-most valuable soccer club in the world, just behind Real Madrid and Manchester United, with an estimated worth of $5.65 billion, according to Forbes. Its executed lease agreement with CP Group at One Biscayne Tower is accompanied by four other new tenants, including Reimagined Parking, Levey & Associates, Drummond Advisors and Kirkwood.

The lease announcement comes less than three months before the Magic City hosts seven 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, with as many as 1 million visitors expected for the games. Miami-Dade County is also projecting the event to generate a $1.5 billion economic impact.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, an FC Barcelona spokesperson confirmed that "the Club is finalizing their conditioning of the new office" with its grand opening happening "in coming weeks."

"I think the tenant is moving to a market that's more like itself, rather than the other way around. Miami is already hot and on fire and already has a very cool, chic, hip vibe to it," Bianco said. "And I think they chose to be in Miami in our building to be part of that."

When it comes to courting other non-traditional corporate tenants to move away from the standard law-and-finance office mix, Bianco argued the physical aesthetic of One Biscayne Tower — with its multimillion-dollar renovations to conference centers, a fitness club, a new lobby, and a health café — serves as a closing tool for firms leaving traditional boardrooms.

"The beauty of the Miami coast is hard to compete with in any market," he said. "So it's a beautiful vantage. And I think a lot of people, when they come down to Miami, that's what they were expecting in their mind when they were thinking about getting an office space."

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"Downtown has been recently renovated by the city and the pedestrian areas are finally getting to where they should be," Bianco added. "Also, the growth in Miami is north. There's no more growth south… and coupled with the fact that all of the mass transit stations end in the downtown [area] really gives us a wonderful combination to attract a lot of tenants and keep some renewing their leases here."

The new year has already welcomed a fresh wave of company HQs to Miami, with names like Palantir, D-Wave Systems, GFL Environmental and Trinity Investments. In recent years, South Florida has built itself up as an established global business hub with several landmark commitments from brands relocating like Citadel, ServiceNow, Playboy, Wells Fargo, Varonis, TracFone and a handful of others.

Bianco addressed the skepticism of a Florida bubble and argued that the current influx of high-level capital signals a permanent structural change.

"What we're seeing now is, the number of people that are moving into town with true capital and businesses is unprecedented," he said. "I definitely see a permanence to these market conditions. I mean, of course there will be at a certain time, like every cycle, a drawback, but we're gonna see peak-to-peak growth. And that is in industries that are here, which has become much more financial than it ever has been. They've been nicknaming us the ‘Wall Street of the South,’ and I see it every day."

As the ink dries on nearly 50,000 square feet of new leasing activity by CP Group at One Biscayne Tower, the shift represents a "fundamental change" as Florida matures into a world-class competitor for infrastructure and talent. With global superstars like FC Barcelona anchoring their future in the Sunshine State, the message to legacy business hubs is clear: the center of gravity has officially swung south.

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"Now we're the third-largest state in the union. We've matured. And as a result of that, we're getting the infrastructure and the base that's gonna be necessary to take our growth to the next level," Bianco said.

"And that is to be able to compete against older cities in the United States who have traditionally had more infrastructure than we do. And that is going to be a fundamental change," he noted. "Between that and the internationalization of the city, Miami is gonna continue to grow and become a center of the Americas."