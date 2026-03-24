‘Never seen a shift like this’: DeSantis details Florida’s historic surge driven by ‘unapologetic’ results

For many Americans, moving to Florida isn't just about the weather — it’s about escaping a "spendthrift" government that fritters away taxpayer dollars.

Gov. Ron DeSantis told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the state’s massive 1.4 million Republican voter registration lead is driven by results: a 50-year low crime rate, top rankings in education freedom and a refusal to "hunt" down residents for income tax. From police officers fleeing "demagoguing" mayors to financial titans like Charles Schwab, the message is clear: the American Dream has officially relocated to the Sunshine State.

"Regardless of running or anything, we will be able to show that conservatism works. When you apply it aggressively, unapologetically, when you demonstrate leadership, when you cover all the issues, don't leave any stone unturned, no meat on the bone, you produce historic results," DeSantis said on the latest "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast, airing on Tuesday.

About one month ago, the Florida Chamber of Commerce told Fox News Digital that more than $4 million in wealth migrates to the state every single hour, and it is close to surpassing Australia as the world's 14th-largest economy.

OVER $126M IN 60 DAYS — FLORIDA REAL ESTATE TYCOONS SAY BLUE-STATE WEALTH MIGRATION IS NOW PERMANENT

"Part of the secret sauce in Florida is that we're all on the same page," CEO Mark Wilson previously said. "I always say, if Florida was a stock, I'd be investing everything I had in it. It's because of our economic diversification strategy and our focus on growing business and growing jobs."

DeSantis said despite having 4 million more residents than New York, Florida’s annual state budget is typically half that of the Empire State’s. Additionally, state lawmakers have fast-tracked legislative plans that would provide a path to zero property tax.

"The problem with socialism is, eventually, you run out of other people's money. They can't square the circle. They tax, people leave, businesses leave, they get in a deeper hole, they go back to the well, and it's just a vicious cycle," Florida’s governor said.

"Florida leads the nation by a country mile [in income migration]," Wilson previously confirmed. "States like New York, Illinois and California are losing over 1 million dollars an hour of income. And so, if you look at the death spiral that New York is right now, for example, New Yorkers are looking at increasing income taxes, they're looking at increasing property taxes."

"When you honestly sit there and say California has lower taxes than Florida, you are lying. Everybody knows you're lying," DeSantis also said of Golden State leadership. "When you're gonna try to sell snake oil, you know you just cross a line where people just know it's B.S."

In recent years, Florida has become well-known for actively poaching police officers from blue cities by offering financial incentives and what the governor calls a "culture of support."

"We have a good culture of support for law enforcement," DeSantis said. "If you're in Chicago and you get into a situation, you're going to have the mayor demagoguing you, right? Here people have your back and it makes a difference and people feel like they're appreciated."

"And guess what? We have a 50-year low on our crime rate," he added.

High taxes and crime do not equal high quality, as evidenced by Florida’s top-tier education rankings, DeSantis also pointed out.

"We're ranked No. 1 [for] public higher education 10 years in a row... but the reality is that money is not producing a better quality of life for their people that they're taxing," he said.

"Charles Schwab, he starts this great financial company, super successful in San Francisco. He grew up in Northern Cal… and yet he moved to Florida," DeSantis expanded. "What he told me, the first time I saw him after he had moved here? Best decision he ever made."

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More proof that the "Florida model" is popular may also be found in the voter registration data.

"We had 300,000 more Democrats in this state when I ran in ‘18 in that tough election… Today, we have 1.4 million more registered Republicans. We've never seen a shift like that ever in modern American history," DeSantis said.

"We probably have the most diverse state… from Pensacola to South Beach… there’s definitely something here for everybody."