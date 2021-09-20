Elon Musk pulls $37.5M Hillsborough, California mansion off the market

Despite the red hot real estate market, Elon Musk has taken his $37.5 million, San Francisco Bay-area mansion off the market.

The listing for the 16,000 square-foot, 100-year-old mansion in Hillsborough, California was removed on Sept. 11, Zillow records show. The move was done before the confirmation that he and his longtime girlfriend Grimes have split.

According to the listing, the property features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a ballroom, a banquet dining room and a preserved, but completely updated, professional kitchen. It also has a detached three-car garage, an eight-car carport and motor court parking as well as unobstructed bay views, a pool and private hiking trails.

ELON MUSK DONATES $50M TO INSPIRATION4'S ST. JUDE FUNDRAISER

Back in June, Musk tweeted that he would be selling his last remaining California home as part of a previous promise he made to shed almost all of his physical possessions and "own no house" .

Musk, who has a net worth of roughly $191.2 billion, according to real-time tracking by Forbes, has faced criticism over his massive wealth.

At the time, Musk noted that the San Francisco Bay area house, which is rented out for events, was a "special place" that would need to go to a large family.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The decision to downsize came as Musk said he was working to provide sustainable energy for Earth with Tesla, protecting the "future of consciousness" by making life multi-planetary with SpaceX, working on "artificial intelligence risk mitigation" with Neuralink and fixing traffic with the Boring Company.

Musk previously revealed on Twitter that his primary home is a roughly $50,000 house located in Boca Chica, Texas, which he rents from SpaceX.

The mansion's removal came just days before the launch of SpaceX's successful Inspiration4 mission, which made history as the world's first spaceflight with an all-civilian crew and raised $210 million for St. Jude Research Hospital to advance children's cancer research.