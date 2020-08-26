Eli Manning selling NJ home for $5.25 million
Former New York Giants quarterback throws New Jersey house up for sale
Retired NFL star Eli Manning has thrown his New Jersey home up for sale, asking $5.25 million for the luxury digs.
The former New York Giants quarterback renovated and restored the six-bedroom, five-bathroom 1904 Georgian Revival in Summit, Realtor reports, after scoring the space for $4.7 million in 2014.
For just over a cool $5 million, you and your team can live like football royalty in the 9,000 square-foot brick estate on over an acre.
The brick estate boasts a fireside dining room, sunny living room, gourmet kitchen, master suite with two dressing rooms, wine cellar, backyard pool, and, of course, as any athlete would appreciate, a home gym. Modern finishes throughout make the antique property feel like home for any active family.
The home is currently listed with Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
The two-time Super Bowl winner retired from the NFL in January, ending his football career as the highest-earning player in league history.
Manning earned an unprecedented $252 million in salary during his 16-year NFL career, according to Spotrac.
In 2019, he shattered the NFL’s all-time career earning record established by his older brother, former quarterback Peyton Manning, who retired in 2016 with roughly $249 million in career earnings.
Fox Business’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.