Donald Trump Jr. buys Florida mansion for $9.7M

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle bought a $9.7 million waterfront home in Jupiter, Florida.

The couple bought the 11,000+ square foot home from Sherri Nelson, the ex-wife of former New York Yankees pitcher Jeff Nelson, according to South Florida Business Journal. The home is located in Admiral’s Cove neighborhood at 494 Mariner Drive. The price equates to $860 per square foot.

Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa, and their five children, also reportedly live in the neighborhood.

The home was last purchased in 1999 for $3.49 million. The home first hit the market in 2017 for a price of $20 million.

It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, six half-bathrooms, a pool, a summer kitchen, a fireplace, an elevator, a bar, a balcony and a dock.

The Trump family has migrated from New York and Washington, D.C. to Florida since the 2020 election. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. reportedly sold their Hamptons home for $8.14 million.

Former President Trump lives in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner recently bought a $32 million property in Indian Creek Village.

They’re currently living in Surfside in the swanky Arte building. Trump and Kushner in January signed a deal to lease a condo there for at least a year. Properties of that scale in comparable areas typically rent in the tens of thousands of dollars a month, according to Zillow.