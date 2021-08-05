Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate

Delta variant accelerating move from cities to suburbs, real estate expert says

Families are worried city schools will mask up, go virtual, Mitch Roschelle said

Delta variant accelerating move from cities to suburbs: Real estate expert Mitch Roschelle

Macro Trends Advisors founding partner Mitch Roschelle argued on FOX Business' "Varney & Co. that Delta variant concerns are pushing more families to consider moving to the suburbs if city schools go virtual this fall.

NYC’S ‘BIGGEST PROBLEM IS CRIME’, REAL ESTATE EXPERT SAYS

MITCH ROSCHELLE: This whole Delta variant and the notion that perhaps schools may be masked up or partially virtual has got people who live in cities -- not just New York -- picking up the phone, calling realtors, going online, and looking at houses in the suburbs and asking the very important question: What does your local school intend to do this fall? 

… 

In the suburbs, [the inventory shortage] loosened up a little bit. However, we're still talking about it being a fraction of what it was a year ago and even a bigger fraction of what it was at its peak around the time of the housing crisis.

… 

[Low supply and higher prices are] certainly hurting first-time home buyers. The only good news – the mortgage rates, they've come down as the 10-year Treasury has come down. So that helps a little. But the reality is first-time homebuyers are getting squeezed very hard as prices go up double digits -- 20% in some markets year-over-year. 

How are delta variant concerns impacting housing trends?

