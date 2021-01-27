Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin move into $12.5M Malibu dream house

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have officially moved in together, into a luxurious $12.5 million Malibu abode, The Post can exclusively reveal.

The couple apparently snatched a good deal, as the listing was first priced at $14 million in July.

Los Angeles property records reveal the home was purchased a few months ago, on Oct. 22.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom modern Cape Cod-style estate spans a grand 5,338 square feet.

The estate comes with a two-story guest house with a game room, a pool with a spa and a full outdoor barbecue area.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star and Coldplay singer will have no worries over security. The property is completely gated and has extensive security measures.

The home includes scenic views of the ocean and has multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces and high, vaulted ceilings. It is located in a prime area, just a short walk to the beach, shops and schools.

A permit to build a tennis court is also included with the purchase.

