Late country radio icon Bob Kingsley's Texas ranch listed for $8.2 million

A sprawling ranch that recently hit the market in Texas is a piece of country music history.

Bluestem Ranch, the former home of late country music radio icon Bob Kingsley, is asking $8.2 million.

Kingsley spent 28 years hosting the syndicated series “American Country Countdown” from 1987 to 2006. He then left the show to launch his own program with his wife, Nan Kingsley, “Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40.” He died in 2019.

Kingsley has been inducted into both the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Country Radio Hall of Fame. The National Radio Hall of Fame describes Kingsley as “the most listened-to radio voice in country music history.” He’s also the namesake for the Grand Ole Opry’s Living Legend Award.

The 141-acre ranch is located in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth. It includes a 10,438-square-foot main home, plus a three-bedroom guest home, a 19-stall horse barn and a covered arena, according to the listing.

The huge main home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, three half-baths, two offices, a climate-controlled wine room and a gym. The eat-in kitchen includes a breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry. The home also features a large rustic style banquet hall with beamed cathedral ceilings and plenty of windows to observe the views.

The primary bedroom suite has a tray ceiling, while the huge bathroom has an oversize walk-in shower, a large garden tub and a chandelier.

The main home also features lots of outdoor living space, including a covered outdoor kitchen.

The ranch is known for being a working cutting horse property. The Kingsleys also hosted many charity events at the ranch, supporting organizations like the Cook Children’s Medical Center of Fort Worth, CPS/CASA of Parker County, the Parker County Health Foundation and the American Red Cross of Fort Worth.

Stephen Reich of Williams Trew Real Estate holds the listing.