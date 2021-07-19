Commercial real estate market seeing ‘resurgence’ of investment and capital, expert says

The commercial real estate market is seeing a "resurgence" despite work from home trends, Marcus & Millichap CEO Hessam Nadji said on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

HESSAM NADJI: We're seeing a resurgence of investment and capital coming into commercial real estate across the board, really even office space because of the fact that the long term viewpoints to new demand forming even with the hybrid workplace and some changes to the amount of square foot per employee that is very likely to be upon us for the long term.

The new demand in the economy, new job creation and new expansion of companies is going to create the offset to the hybrid model. And people have faith in that.

And remember, inflation is a major concern. Commercial real estate not only is benefiting from incredibly low interest rates and a lot of liquidity, [but] it's also an inflation hedge, which is a very important factor going into the next three to five years.

