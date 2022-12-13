Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

San Francisco

Chinese real estate mogul extradited to US on bribery charges over San Francisco project

R&F Properties has distanced itself from the deal, stating the company had no interest in the allegedly illicit San Francisco project

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A Hong Kong real estate mogul is set ot be extradited to the U.S. to stand trail on bribery charges. 

Guangzhou R&F Properties co-founder Zhang Li was arrested Nov. 30 in London for extradition.

The real estate billionaire is facing charges of bribery in relation to a development project in San Francisco via Z&L Properties, according to the South China Morning Post.

Z&L Properties is owned by Zhang.

SAN FRANCISCO GUARANTEED INCOME PROGRAM  FOR PREGNANT BLACK WOMEN TO EXPAND ACROSS CALIFORNIA

San Francisco's skyline is seen in California

An aerial view of the San Francisco city skyline Oct. 28, 2021. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria / Reuters Photos)

R&F Properties stated that Zhang is facing bribery charges "for hosting a dinner in China for a former public affairs executive in San Francisco and providing him with hotel accommodation," according to its official WeChat.

SAN FRANCISCO, LA TOP LIST OF CITIES HOMEBUYERS WANT TO LEAVE: REPORT

Image of Hong Kong

Hong Kong (iStock / iStock)

The company distanced itself from the San Francisco project, stating that its co-founder was acting separately from the company and that R&F had "no interest" in the development.

San Francisco's skyline is seen in California

A view shows the downtown skyline of San Francisco June, 29, 2022.  (REUTERS/Carlos Barria / Reuters Photos)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

R&F has not posted bail for its co-founder and has said Zhang's legal issues will have no bearing on its business moving forward.