Charles Manson LaBiancas' murder home finally sells for $1.9M

The home where Charles Manson’s followers brutally murdered the LaBiancas five decades ago has found a buyer.

After nearly eight months on the market, the home was forced to sell at a discounted price, at $1,875,000.

Zak Bagans, a paranormal investigator and actor, purchased the home in 2019 for $1.89 million. He first attempted to sell it a year later for $2.2 million.

The new owner of the home is someone who wishes to keep a low profile, according to TMZ.

Bagans revealed that he had hoped to shoot a project at the home but he abandoned that idea, out of respect to the LaBianca family, he said.

Made up of two bedrooms and two bathrooms and spanning a modest 1,655 square feet, the 1920s abode is in LA’s Los Feliz neighborhood.

The gated single-story home was last renovated in March 2019, four months before it sold to Bagans.

Features of the home include front views of the Silver Lake hills and Downtown, and back views of Griffith Park, Glendale and the San Gabriel Mountains.

