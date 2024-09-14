CEO of Boeing closes on $4.1M Seattle home amid factory workers' strike: 'They can pay us, too'

Boeing's new CEO has made a costly move to Seattle amid the aerospace company's factory workers' strike.

Robert "Kelly" Ortberg was recently named the chief executive of Boeing on Aug. 8. The 64-year-old also serves as president of the embattled company as well as a member of its board of directors.

Ortberg also closed on a $4.1 million mansion in a gated community in Seattle on Tuesday, according to Zillow.

BOEING'S NEW CEO KELLY ORTBERG: WHAT TO KNOW

Ortberg's move comes as tens of thousands of Boeing factory workers went on strike this week after 96% of union members rejected a new contractor offer.

The 1928 Tudor revival home sold for $4,212,580 after taxes, according to a deed obtained by FOX 13 Seattle. The home is 4,180 square feet and sits on a 9,217 square foot lot.

"We know they got the money. If they can pay the CEO, they can pay us too," Boeing worker Ethel Dominique told FOX 13.

"You know, we're not asking for much. And we're happy that he can afford a nice new mansion, some of us can't. Some of us are paycheck to paycheck," added Dominique.

BOEING WORKERS VOTE TO STRIKE AFTER CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS REJECTED BY MEMBERS

One of the main demands from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' Union (IAM) is a 40% pay raise.

According to Boeing, more than 33,000 workers are currently represented by IAM 751 in Washington state, Oregon, and parts of California.

After Ortberg claimed "no one wins" in a walkout, workers were seen picketing outside Boeing factories in Washington state on Friday.

"For Boeing, it is no secret that our business is in a difficult period, in part due to our own mistakes in the past," Ortberg said. "Working together, I know that we can get back on track, but a strike would put our shared recovery in jeopardy, further eroding trust with our customers and hurting our ability to determine our future together."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Boeing did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.