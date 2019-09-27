Inside Candy Spelling's $23M Malibu mansion

Candy Spelling, the widow of late film and television producer Aaron Spelling, is looking to cash in on her Malibu, California home to the tune of $23 million, according to Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

The 8,100-square-foot home spans over 80 feet of ocean frontage on La Costa Beach. The property was bought by the couple 47 years ago and boasts seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a great room and media room in addition to a landscaped courtyard.

"It was our weekend retreat during the year, and we would move in for the entire summer instead of taking vacations," said Candy Spelling, who added that it is time for another family to enjoy it.

And with a spare $23 million -- enjoy it they will.

The Spellings bought the house next door in the 1990s and combined the two in order to create an even bigger space for their family, according to The Wall Street Journal, adding that since then, the home had been remodeled numerous times.

The property is being co-listed by Joyce Rey, a global luxury specialist with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Chris Cortazzo, a sales associate with Compass, and Linda May, an estates director with Hilton & Hyland.

The listing comes after the Spellings' former 56,500-square-foot estate in Los Angeles sold for nearly $120 million, making history as the largest real estate sale in the state.

The decadent mansion was showcased on HGTV's "Selling Spelling Manor." The show, in which Candy is seen moving out of the legendary home, debuted in 2012 and reached the highest-ever fourth quarter-day rating for the network with a viewership surpassing 4 million.