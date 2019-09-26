Rockstar Energy Drink creator selling Florida homes for over $70M

All eyes in the real estate community are on Russ Weiner.

The creator of Rockstar Energy Drink is looking to sell his two Florida homes totaling well over $70 million.

Weiner, 49, who divulged into the real estate investment game in Florida and California over the past 10 years, according to The Wall Street Journal, is looking to cash out on his Miami Beach property in addition to his waterfront property an hour north on Delray Beach.

Both properties will set the buyer back well over $30 million - a hefty price that seems all the more reasonable once one gets a glimpse of what these properties have to offer.

The entrepreneur’s Miami Beach property boasts six bedrooms with seven full baths and two half baths, sprawling close to 10,000 square feet. The two-story home rests on a 50,000-square-foot manicured lot with a stone motor court leading up to it, according to listing agent Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman.

The home comes equipped with amenities including an outdoor barbeque, pool, cabana, outdoor shower and Jacuzzi along with a dock that can accommodate a yacht spanning more than 100 feet.

The cost: $35 million. (Take a look below and you'll see why).

The entrepreneur’s Delray Beach property will leave prospective buyers equally as speechless - with a price tag topping $36 million.

The property encompasses tropical landscaped grounds, a tennis court, 12-car garage and a pool with a waterslide and spa, according to listing agent Candace Friis of the Corcoran Group, who added that the property consumes 225 feet of ocean frontage which is more than double the average lot size.

The Rockstar Energy Drink, which is “designed for those who lead active lifestyles,” was founded by Weiner in 2001. He marketed the energy drink in a tall-boy can, according to Forbes.

However, the company's energy drink sales have been on the decline in recent years. According to Statista.com, sales of the energy drink in the United States amounted to $202.76 million in 2018, a sharp decrease from $224.4 million in 2017. In 2018, its competitor Red Bull was deemed the leading brand of energy drinks with nearly 700 million cans sold in convenience stores across the country, topping Rockstar's unit sales of 77.5 million, according to the report.