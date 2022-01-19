$19.5M Brooklyn penthouse in waterfront development hits market as borough's most expensive listing

A $19.5 million penthouse is on Brooklyn's real estate market as the borough's most expensive listing.

Penthouse B at Olympia Dumbo is said to be one of the city's most stunning new waterfront developments, with features such as a private terrace overlooking Lower Manhattan and New York Harbor.

The 4,928-square-foot property has many amenities, such as "direct elevator access to the residence… a freestanding soaking tub… a wet bar with an integrated ice maker and Thermador wine cooler," according to information provided about the listing from Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman and the Heyman Team at Sotheby's International Realty.

Fortis Property Group developed Olympia, which serves as a modern interpretation of one of the original neighborhoods in 1787.

"We created this ultra-luxurious one-floor private penthouse with the best views in the world literally (all of Manhattan skyline and all bridges below) for someone who I’m already jealous of before it’s even sold - it also can be upgraded with a million dollar private parking garage," Fredrik Eklund, the "Million Dollar Listing" reality TV star and Douglas Elliman realtor who is co-handling sales for Olympia along with Karen Heyman of Sotheby’s, said in an email to FOX Business.

Though the maritime, sail-shaped building may resemble a time long ago, residents can unwind with many modern-day luxuries, such as the pool, hot tub, game lounge, bowling alley and fitness center.

Sun-filled rooms and thoughtful designs make the home inviting for guests with the purpose of maximizing comfort and convenience, according to the listing.

Those interested in the city’s "crown jewel" may schedule a private tour.

Brooklyn is home to many million-dollar mansions, according to StreetEasy .