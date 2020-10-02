Bob Hope's longtime Palm Springs home listed for $1.5M

A home that once belonged to comedian Bob Hope and his wife, singer Dolores Hope, just hit the market in Palm Springs, California.

Continue Reading Below

The property is listed for $1.495 million with John White of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

ROB LOWE SELLS CALIFORNIA HOME FOR $45.5 MILLION: REPORT

The celebrity couple bought the property, nicknamed the “Home of Hope,” in 1946 and owned it for the rest of their lives, according to a plaque by the front gate. Their estate sold the property in 2013.

The 2,943-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two partial baths, according to the listing.

The 1935-built ranch maintains a lot of the original design, but has been thoughtfully updated, according to the listing. Recent remodeling has upgraded the kitchen and added solar panels.

The lush 16,000-square-foot double lot also includes lots of outdoor space. There’s a patio designed for outdoor dining with a retractable awning, plus an oversized pool. Mature hedges and citrus trees line the lot.

The property also includes a casita with a private entrance that the listing suggests could be used as a vacation rental.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This is one of three homes the Hopes owned in Palm Springs, according to the listing. The priciest sold for $13 million in 2016, the Los Angeles Times reported.