Billionaire In-N-Out owner lists California estate for nearly $17 million

A palatial California estate owned by the owner and heiress of In-N-Out Burger has hit the market for just under $17 million.

Billionaire businesswoman Lynsi Snyder, who took over as president of the burger chain in 2010 and became the owner in 2017, purchased the 11-bedroom, 14-bathroom home in 2012 for $17.4 million, according to property records. It was previously listed for sale in 2017 and 2018, both times for $19.8 million.

This time, she’s asking $16,800 for the glitzy L.A.-area getaway.

The estate, located in a gated community just south of Los Angeles in the town of Bradbury, sits on four acres of land and encompasses over 18,000-square-feet of living space. “Manicured gardens” and a water fountain greet arriving guests out front, while the back boasts a “Resort-inspired” yard with an infinity pool, tennis court, basketball court, and even a two-hole gold course.

Inside, the Meidterranean-inspired home includes a chef’s kitchen with two islands, a billiards room, a home theater, a fitness center, and a 3,400-square-foot “recreation center” that, as the listing suggests, can be used as a ballroom, dance studio or even an indoor “batting cage.”

A separate guest house with two bedrooms and three baths offers unobstructed access to the private yard and its included amenities.

“Absolutely no detail has been overlooked with everything you need to live an extraordinary life most can only dream of,” reads the listing, which is being handled by Joe Chiavore of Coldwell Banker Realty, Arcadia.

In-N-Out was founded by Snyder’s grandparents in 1948. Snyder, now the owner and president of the chain, became a certified billionaire by her 35th birthday.