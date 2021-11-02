Ariana Grande sells Los Angeles mansion for $14 million

Ariana Grande is saying "Thank U, Next" to her Los Angeles mansion, which sold Wednesday for $14 million.

Located in Hollywood Hills’s Bird Streets—a celebrity favorite—the more than 10,000-square-foot home sits high above the city’s iconic Sunset Strip, according to the listing with Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, who represented Ms. Grande in the sale.

The 28-year-old pop chanteuse hadn’t spent long in the abode. She bought the four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence in June 2020 for $13.7 million, according to listing records.

The home was built in 2018 as a spec home and was tied to the Woodbridge Group, according to records with PropertyShark. Woodbridge was founded by Robert Shapiro, who is serving 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding investors of ​​$1.3 million, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2019.

Features of the mansion include views of Los Angeles, the Pacific Ocean and beyond, retractable glass walls, a wet bar, a wine cellar with space for more than 300 bottles and a gourmet kitchen with a black silk granite island and brass-accented Italian cabinetry, according to the listing.

The full-floor primary suite offers a sitting area, two vanities, a soaking tub and a walk-in closet fit for a pop star. There’s also a media lounge, a gym and sauna, as well as an infinity-edge pool surrounded by a deck.

Matt and Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer, who remains a mystery, as public records are not yet available. The agents declined to comment.

The Bird Streets, so known because of its avian-named streets, is a favorite among Hollywood elite. Residents include Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Jodie Foster, Keanu Reeves and chef Bobby Flay.

Ms. Grande, known for hits such as "7 Rings" and "Bang Bang" and for being a coach on The Voice, also bought a 300-year-old estate in Montecito, California, last year. The timber-frame home, purchased through a trust for $6.75 million, was sold by daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi, Mansion Global reported.

Mr. Kirman declined to comment for this article.

Representatives for Ms. Grande did not immediately return requests for comment.

