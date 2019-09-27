A modern Mayfair, London apartment with access to a ‘secret’ garden

Image 1 of 7

Location: London, England

Price: £4.25 million (US$5.25 million)

On the fourth floor of Warburton House, a brick-lined Neo-Georgian building in the central London neighborhood of Mayfair, sits this newly constructed contemporary residence with views of the surrounding cityscape and access to a secluded "secret" garden.

"Warburton House has a rich heritage and is now a beautiful boutique collection of seven apartments, with bright and airy designs and lots of natural light," said listing agent Peter Wetherell of Wetherell.

Constructed between 1913 and 1916, Warburton House served as a military hospital during World War I. Afterward, the property was occupied by conservative politician and successful merchant banker Sir Eric Hambro. More recently, the building was carefully renovated to include the seven residences that occupy the building today.

"Originally conceived as three terraced houses, the mansion block spans six windows wide and the apartment for sale benefits from a double reception room with three windows letting in natural light and overlooking the street," Mr. Wetherell described.

While the residence’s classic exterior is defined by a red brick facade, the fourth floor apartment’s contemporary interior is defined by neutral walls and recessed lighting that grant it a modern sensibility. In addition to the double reception room, the residence also includes a contemporary bespoke kitchen and an oversized master suite. Two additional bedrooms round out the living space.

Should the view from the reception room prove inadequate for some, though, the rooftop gives homeowners a wider panoramic view of the scenic neighborhood.

"A hidden gem of this apartment is a private roof terrace, which spans 330 square feet and offers extensive panoramic views over Mayfair," Mr. Wetherell said.

Stats

Located on the fourth floor of a classic Neo-Georgian building, the 1,795-square-foot contemporary residence includes three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. A rooftop terrace on the fifth floor adds 330 square feet.

Amenities

The residence includes direct lift access, a personal dressing room in the master bedroom, and a rooftop terrace.

Talking Points

The residence has access to one of only three "secret" gardens in Mayfair. "Not many people know that Mayfair is home to three secret gardens, which are hidden to passersby," Mr. Wetherell.

Accessed on the ground floor of the building, Mr. Wetherell noted that "Green Street Garden is a tranquil space with a lily pond, ducks and deckchairs, a lovely space for residences to relax." Only 75 residences have access to the garden.

Neighborhood Notes

The residence is located in the affluent London neighborhood of Mayfair, just minutes from Hyde Park.

Mr. Wetherell noted the residence is "well located for shopping and amenities, with Mayfair’s iconic Mount Street and stylish South Molton Street both within walking distance."

Agent: Peter Wetherell, Wetherell

